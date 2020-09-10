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Memorial Day POWs: Diana West and Stefan Molyneux
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Author Diana West joins Stefan Molyneux to talk about the losses suffered under communist subversion both during and after the Second World War - and do Democrats get American into wars in order to lose?
Get Diana's fantastic books:
The Red Thread: A Search for Ideological Drivers Inside the Anti-Trump Conspiracy: https://amzn.to/2QkwnsU
American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation’s Character https://amzn.to/2M7FgI0
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/memorial-day-losses-diana-west-and-stefan-molyneux
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Get Diana's fantastic books:
The Red Thread: A Search for Ideological Drivers Inside the Anti-Trump Conspiracy: https://amzn.to/2QkwnsU
American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation’s Character https://amzn.to/2M7FgI0
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/memorial-day-losses-diana-west-and-stefan-molyneux
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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