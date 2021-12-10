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12 10 21 Nurembrg 20 incoming Wrath of KHAN UN Beast Ghillisneall connected PRAY
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141 views • December 10, 2021
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Milgran Experiment
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Beyonce has the wrong god
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Woman learns shots not about health
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IMF 10 countries simulate cyber attack
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Warp Speed in Star Trek
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA/3621
Wrath of Khan summary
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA/3622
weaponizing genomics to create biological weapons.
https://t.me/QWO17/8562
Took 666 days from covid to omicron
https://t.me/UncensoredRedPills/2203
Maxwell lawyer from hell
https://t.me/UncensoredRedPills/2207
Nuremburg 2.0
https://t.me/GitmoTV/6076
Dead voting in WI
https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/2488
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—————————
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (http://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
——————————e
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Skywarriors
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/46725/skywarriors?search=skywarriors
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
AWK INTERVIEW: You don't want to miss this film - Capitol Punishment!
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yckjwnzh
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/4uxkas5p
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
UN trucks in Brisbaine
https://t.me/endilluminati/11758
Canada Quarantine hotel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/58252
Military and Vax vid
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/16808
Milgran Experiment
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/16838
Beyonce has the wrong god
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/16855
Woman learns shots not about health
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/10508
Israel social credit score
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/10517
IMF 10 countries simulate cyber attack
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/10526
Warp Speed in Star Trek
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA/3621
Wrath of Khan summary
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA/3622
weaponizing genomics to create biological weapons.
https://t.me/QWO17/8562
Took 666 days from covid to omicron
https://t.me/UncensoredRedPills/2203
Maxwell lawyer from hell
https://t.me/UncensoredRedPills/2207
Nuremburg 2.0
https://t.me/GitmoTV/6076
Dead voting in WI
https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/2488
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
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