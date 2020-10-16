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The Truth About the Justin Trudeau Scandal
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77 views • October 16, 2020
Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio - the largest and most popular philosophy show in the world - takes you on a deep journey to the dark and shocking center of the Justin Trudeau scandal that may well bring down Canada's Prime Minister.
Jody Wilson-Raybould: daughter of hereditary Kwakiutl chief Bill Wilson – he was a lawyer who negotiated with Justin Trudeau’s father to make sure that Aboriginal rights were included in Canada’s 1982 constitution.
BBC: “Justin Trudeau is Canada's prime minister. He won a majority government in 2015 on a platform of transparency, gender equality and a commitment to reconciliation with Canada's indigenous peoples.” He’s had problems, such as groping allegations and 2017:
“The Ethics Commissioner has ruled that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke Canada's ethics law over two all-expenses-paid family trips to the Bahamas, rejecting the assertion his host was a close friend and dismissing his rationale for accepting helicopter flights to the private island.
“The report said Mr. Trudeau violated four sections of the Conflict of Interest Act regarding two of the family trips last year to Bells Cay. The private island is owned by the Aga Khan, the billionaire spiritual leader of the world's Ismaili Muslims, whose organizations deal frequently with the federal government.”
“Mr. Trudeau had maintained he broke no rules because public office holders are allowed to accept gifts from friends. But Ms. Dawson concluded the two men were not friends under the Conflict of Interest Act, having spoken only once in the 30 years before Mr. Trudeau became Liberal Leader.”
SNC-Lavalin is Canada’s largest engineering and construction firm, employing thousands of people across the country and particularly in Quebec.
It employs nearly 54,000 people worldwide, 9,000 people across Canada, 3,400 in Quebec.
SNC-Lavalin is based in Quebec, a swing province which is generally necessary for the Liberal Party to win during an election – which is coming up in October 2019.
When the Liberals win in Quebec, they often secure a majority of seats in parliament. When they lose...
In autumn 2018, Quebec was in the middle of a strenuous provincial election that eventually resulted in the ousting of the Quebec Liberal premier.
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Sources: http://cdn.freedomainradio.com/FDR_4310_truth_about_justin_trudeau_scandal.pdf
Jody Wilson-Raybould: daughter of hereditary Kwakiutl chief Bill Wilson – he was a lawyer who negotiated with Justin Trudeau’s father to make sure that Aboriginal rights were included in Canada’s 1982 constitution.
BBC: “Justin Trudeau is Canada's prime minister. He won a majority government in 2015 on a platform of transparency, gender equality and a commitment to reconciliation with Canada's indigenous peoples.” He’s had problems, such as groping allegations and 2017:
“The Ethics Commissioner has ruled that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke Canada's ethics law over two all-expenses-paid family trips to the Bahamas, rejecting the assertion his host was a close friend and dismissing his rationale for accepting helicopter flights to the private island.
“The report said Mr. Trudeau violated four sections of the Conflict of Interest Act regarding two of the family trips last year to Bells Cay. The private island is owned by the Aga Khan, the billionaire spiritual leader of the world's Ismaili Muslims, whose organizations deal frequently with the federal government.”
“Mr. Trudeau had maintained he broke no rules because public office holders are allowed to accept gifts from friends. But Ms. Dawson concluded the two men were not friends under the Conflict of Interest Act, having spoken only once in the 30 years before Mr. Trudeau became Liberal Leader.”
SNC-Lavalin is Canada’s largest engineering and construction firm, employing thousands of people across the country and particularly in Quebec.
It employs nearly 54,000 people worldwide, 9,000 people across Canada, 3,400 in Quebec.
SNC-Lavalin is based in Quebec, a swing province which is generally necessary for the Liberal Party to win during an election – which is coming up in October 2019.
When the Liberals win in Quebec, they often secure a majority of seats in parliament. When they lose...
In autumn 2018, Quebec was in the middle of a strenuous provincial election that eventually resulted in the ousting of the Quebec Liberal premier.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources: http://cdn.freedomainradio.com/FDR_4310_truth_about_justin_trudeau_scandal.pdf
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