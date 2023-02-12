Create New Account
Walking In Communion With God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 12 2023
26 views
Rightly dividing the word
Published Yesterday |

Love Is Foundational To Serving God and Only By Walking In The Spirit Can We Abide In His Love. Walking In The Spirit Requires Communion: We Must Pray. Three Reasons to Pray Are to Get Along With God (to Talk to Him and Hear From Him), Because Of Our Needs,and So That He Can Search Our Heart.

Keywords
newsprepperbiblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

