US journalist reveals Biden, NATO planned attacks on Nord Stream, masked by military drills

As the latest revelations on the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system made by award-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh dominate the headlines, RT’s Marina Kosareva brings us the timeline of the events.
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.