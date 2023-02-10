US journalist reveals Biden, NATO planned attacks on Nord Stream, masked by military drills

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As the latest revelations on the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system made by award-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh dominate the headlines, RT’s Marina Kosareva brings us the timeline of the events.
Mirrored - RT