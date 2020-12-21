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If excess CO2's are bad for NASA then masks are bad too! RSR.org (audio only)
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17 views • December 21, 2020
Real Science Radio hosts Bob Enyart and Fred Williams present the pre-covid NASA carbon dioxide studies with the latest post-covid journal report of the increased CO2 breathed in when wearing masks. Back in October 2015 Harvard warned NASA about the negative effects of just doubling CO2. One pandemic later, in October 2020 a prestigious science journal reports that our masks far more than double carbon dioxide levels, raising them from an outdoor norm of about 500 parts per million (with an indoor norm of about 1000 ppm) to between 2000 and 3000 parts per million! At those levels symptoms for many people, especially for the elderly and those with heart and respiratory issues, include fatigue, headache, and loss of concentration.
Vaping while masking, at wearepaulrevere.netThe guys share Joe Romm's great interview with NASA's Dr. David Alexander, lead ISS crew surgeon for atmospherics who monitors the impact of CO2 on astronauts from the Johnson Space Center, and the 2020 paper in the prestigious Aerosol and Air Quality Research journal on the increased CO2 breathed in by mask wearers, along with brief mentions of a Harvard 2016 and a Microgravity 2019 study. And for the lighter side of 2020, Bob recommends the vaping while masking video at wearepaulrevere.net.
Video Source: https://kgov.com/masks-and-co2
Vaping while masking, at wearepaulrevere.netThe guys share Joe Romm's great interview with NASA's Dr. David Alexander, lead ISS crew surgeon for atmospherics who monitors the impact of CO2 on astronauts from the Johnson Space Center, and the 2020 paper in the prestigious Aerosol and Air Quality Research journal on the increased CO2 breathed in by mask wearers, along with brief mentions of a Harvard 2016 and a Microgravity 2019 study. And for the lighter side of 2020, Bob recommends the vaping while masking video at wearepaulrevere.net.
Video Source: https://kgov.com/masks-and-co2
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