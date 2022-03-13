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United Network Global News Desk with Sunny Gault March 12th 2022
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62 views • March 13, 2022
Did the deep state gave us all an education in the greek alphabet? Join Sunny as she also explains what’s really going on with Russia and Ukraine and will there be an end to mandates? Is truth stranger than fiction?
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