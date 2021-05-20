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The Ultimate Variants Update, in 3 Minutes Flat! #PureData
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70 views • May 20, 2021
Title says it all. Have you been fear-mongered by your media, using unscientific exaggeration of variant data? Have your freedoms been threatened by this? Then share this short information video to all afflicted. Downloadable copy here: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Variants-or-Scariants-Twitter-Comp.mp4
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
– alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
– alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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