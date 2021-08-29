© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ave Maria - By Benedetta Caretta
Follow
2
Share
Report
103 views • August 29, 2021
"Ave Maria" is a humble Catholic prayer, with a simple but incredibly moving tune by Franz Schubert.
Despite being one of the world’s favorite settings of ‘Ave Maria’, Schubert never actually wrote a piece called ‘Ave Maria’.
Schubert’s music was actually called ‘Ellens dritter Gesang’, which translates as ‘Ellen’s Third Song’. He wrote it in 1825, aged 28, to the words of Sir Walter Scott’s epic poem The Lady of the Lake. The song does contain the words ‘Ave Maria’, but only in reference to the prayer itself.
Now one of Schubert’s most popular works, ‘Ave Maria’ has been recorded by numerous artists, with lyrics that largely differ from the original poem.
Despite being one of the world’s favorite settings of ‘Ave Maria’, Schubert never actually wrote a piece called ‘Ave Maria’.
Schubert’s music was actually called ‘Ellens dritter Gesang’, which translates as ‘Ellen’s Third Song’. He wrote it in 1825, aged 28, to the words of Sir Walter Scott’s epic poem The Lady of the Lake. The song does contain the words ‘Ave Maria’, but only in reference to the prayer itself.
Now one of Schubert’s most popular works, ‘Ave Maria’ has been recorded by numerous artists, with lyrics that largely differ from the original poem.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.