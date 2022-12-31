CAT VIDEOS on Brighteon ✨🐾🐈‍⬛🐈🐱🦁🐯🐾✨

Made by Ron using Videoshop, any background music 🎶 is iTunes used under fair use non profit. Any copyright claims I will remove the video.

My super fast cat Rogue Warrior (AKA JESTER CAT)..his momma was a purebred bengal, she was lost in Medicine Hat a few years ago…most likely a coyote or foxes. Rogue never met his Dad, he is a powerful farm cat tabby that looks like a werewolf.

rogues top speed clocked on 2 radar guns is 35m.p.h

coyotes can reach 40 to 45m.p.h.

always supervise pets and kids there have been many attacks in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🇨🇦

coyotes can get a parasite 🦠 from voles that can affect their brain 🧠 making them extra aggressive and absolutely NO FEAR.

I’ve seen coyote packs up to 7.





My Sabertooth cat lil mister sabertooth was killed by a coywolf (eastern coyote), (coyote wolf hybrid)..in 2014. Im still heartbroken 💔 and I supervised him every minute for 11 years…the 1 night I ran to grab his leash for literally only 1 minute in the backyard for his harness he was attacked by a 100lb coywolf. My crazy boy probably approached this beast because he has protected me from 2 coyote attacks and my Cat literally kicked the sht out of each coyote, they were around 40 and 60 lbs. This was the most bold and powerful cat I’ve owned, he was a freak of nature, and his top speed caught on radar guns was 43m.p.h.! That’s unbelievable speed. About 10mph faster than cats are known to sprint…I also trained Mister Sabertooth how to yawn on command to get cool vampire cat photos..his record is 6 yawns in 60 seconds, I held a contest challenge offering a $1000 cash 💰 prize if anyone’s cat could beat that record..after 8 years it’s never been beaten. I have about 5000 high quality 12mp photos great for marketing purposes.

I love dogs too, animals and kids are like blank tapes, how they are treated is how they end up, some are loving, some are mean.









I do lots of search and rescue work helping find lost animals and children taken by gangs and sex trafficking rings. Luckily I’m still here, I’ve had some scary moments. NO FEAR⚡️ ❤️⚡️





