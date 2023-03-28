Street Preaching The Gospel Of Jesus 3

I started street preaching in 2009 in the UK and did for several years. I did not record any of it in the past but I am just doing a portion. I expect the surveilance camera will record all of it so I don't need to. I am finishing my course so I can go home.

This session was for about two and a half hours long.

Go ye into all the world and preach the gospel. People who have a problem with this are called antichrist spirits. We take our orders from God not man in this regard. We fear not man nor being arrested and killed for Christ sake. God simply raises up more people to take our place until the world will be left with the 2 prophets/witnesses and 144000 to ensure the gospel of Jesus is preached as a witness to all nations.

The 2 prophets will be equipped with powers of self-defense as most people will have either blasphemed God's Spirit or taken the mark of the beast when they are sent and therefore will seek to harm them. They also represent the vengeance of God. They must finish their ministry and then they will be allowed to be killed; for what that is worth, as they will be raised from the dead 3 days later to go off to heaven.





I have always heard people say Noah preached for 120yrs. I focus on when I see God telling Noah when he was going to flood the earth and he was 500yrs old and the flood came when he was 600yrs.

