Ashton Kutcher's Human Trafficking Organization (Thorn) Connection to Jeff Bezos and the CIA.

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Whitney Webb did an absolutely amazing research in the human trafficking problem and their connections.
We are a ZOG country. Mossad is in charge of ALL intel agencies in the former west, now ZOG territory.
Only Messiah Jesus will be saving the children. No man will be able to save the children from the world wide pedophile network run by the Mossad and the CIA.
But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven. (Matthew 19:14 KJV)
If Trump was interested in saving the children, why are there still restaurants open in LA (Cannibal Club) and NYC (SKIN) that sell human flesh?
The QAnon movement has also been in the media frequently in recent days, and a big part of this movement has been exposing child sex trafficking. Some of the Q followers, and some of the Q “droppings” themselves seem to have revealed true intelligence on the problem of child sex trafficking.
But Satan is the “father of lies,” and his most deceptive way of fooling the masses is promoting something that might be 90% or even 99% true, but 1% or 10% false, and this is the most dangerous deception of all.
So while the QAnon phenomenon has exposed real intel on child sex trafficking, the belief that one person, a billionaire Wall Street insider turned politician and currently serving as the President of the United States, is going to clean up this entire mess of child sex trafficking and put everyone behind it in prison, might be one of the greatest deceptions of all time.
Of course this religious-like belief is based on another deception, namely that the President of the United States runs the country.
This is a false belief. The country is run by the Wall Street gang of billionaires and Central Bankers, which now includes the Silicon Valley moguls, along with the secretive intelligence agencies like the CIA who control the corporate propaganda media, and at the top of their leadership they are all pedophile Satanists, and most of them are probably addicted to Adrenochrome, which requires a fresh supply of blood from young children.
Anyone who thinks Donald Trump can put away all of these Globalists has been thoroughly deceived.
Read More https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/09/ashton-kutchers-human-trafficking-organization-thorn-connection-to-jeff-bezos-and-more-awesome-video-2514247.html
Further Info:
Most Organizations formed to Combat Child Sex Trafficking are Actually Facilitating and Funding It:
https://www.busitechnews.com/most-organizations-formed-to-combat-child-sex-trafficking-are-actually-facilitating-and-funding-it/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/OIOmBZfeluWf/
NIGHTBREED