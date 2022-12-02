Create New Account
Filthy unvaccinated – me – allowed back into my workplace after 11 months MVI_8623+9merged
Published 10 hours ago |
I am now allowed back into my workplace, which is my client-friend of 30 years’ home, with an office for our paperwork and instructions, and so on, after 11 months being banned, due to not being covid-19 injected. The absurdities and wrongs of it all are legion.

healthmedicinemandatesunvaccinatedcovid-19mask wearingmark mcgowanworkplace restrictions

