Anti-Lockdown Protesters Were Suppressed and Arrested in Guangdong

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In the evening of June 21, after lockdown for more than 20 days, a large number of people took to the streets to protest and chanted “lift the lockdown” in Huangqi, Nanhai District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province. The CCP deployed police to suppress with mass arrests.