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Lara Trump: My decision
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221 views • March 28, 2021
Lara Trump joins Newsmax TV's Carl Higbie to discuss her own political future and what she and her family, most notably former President Donald Trump, have in store for the Republican party. - via Saturday Report, Saturdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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