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The ARK and the BLOOD The Discovery of the Ark of the Covenant
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57 views • February 25, 2021
"Ark Files" creator Rebecca Tourniaire and her husband created this masterful telling of Ron Wyatt's discovery of the Ark of the Covenant, including "what is the Ark of the Covenant?" and what does this discovery mean to all mankind. Please share this with everyone you know.
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Song
Cinematic Strings
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Dreamnote Music
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HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Dreamnote Music); HAAWK Publishing
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Cinematic Strings
Artist
Dreamnote Music
Licensed to YouTube by
HAAWK for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Dreamnote Music); HAAWK Publishing
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