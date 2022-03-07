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Global Alert News - #343 - Dane Wigington
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40 views • March 07, 2022
GeoEgineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday March 5, 2022.
This week: Operation Mockingbird, the CIA controlling news media from telling the truth. "News Guard" fact checkers signed contracts with public school systems to make sure kids don't go to "disinformation" sites (to keep them from knowing the truth). Nano aluminum aerosols creating massive wild fires + lightning strikes.
This week: Operation Mockingbird, the CIA controlling news media from telling the truth. "News Guard" fact checkers signed contracts with public school systems to make sure kids don't go to "disinformation" sites (to keep them from knowing the truth). Nano aluminum aerosols creating massive wild fires + lightning strikes.
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