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Book Review of The Deep Rig
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21 views • April 14, 2021
VolumesOfValue presents insightful reviews of nonfiction books.
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The Deep Rig: How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump the White House, by a Man Who Did Not Vote for Him
By Patrick M. Byrne
Published by Deep Capture LLC., 2021
Print length 236 pages
Website: www.deepcapture.com
An transcript of this review is available at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
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Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact society.
Latest review -
The Deep Rig: How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump the White House, by a Man Who Did Not Vote for Him
By Patrick M. Byrne
Published by Deep Capture LLC., 2021
Print length 236 pages
Website: www.deepcapture.com
An transcript of this review is available at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com
Please, like, share, and follow/subscribe to VolumesOfValue.
mewe.com/i/volumesofvalue
Newsletter: www.getrevue.co/profile/vov
twitter.com/VolumesOf
usa.life/volumesofvalue
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