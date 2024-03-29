Create New Account
Mass Vaccination and the demise of SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS part 2
channel image
The Prisoner
9033 Subscribers
375 views
Published 16 hours ago

Social media "influencers" sold their soul to peddle the covid vaccine poisons to their followers.

Many of them posted themselves getting jabbed and urged their followers to do the same.

Since then these so called influencers have been dropping like flies and getting deadly turbo cancers.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
part 2demisemass vaccinationsocial media influencers

