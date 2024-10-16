BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Two mortar shells landed in a mined area in Kilis, Türkiye, near the Syrian border. The Turkish Army responded with MLRS, artillery, and tank fire.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
90 views • 6 months ago

Two mortar shells landed in a mined area in Kilis, Türkiye, near the Syrian border. The Turkish Army responded with MLRS, artillery, and tank fire.

Adding:

 The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a terrorist training facility and an ammunition depot in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

and:  Violent clashes between Turkish backed groups (Al-Amshat, Al-Hamzat, and Sultan Murad), and between the "Squor Alshamal" and "Jabhat Alsham" on the other hand, in the Hawar Kilis area in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

More info from a commentor in Turkey:

Syria hitting Idlib right now with Russian jets , which they hit an refugee camp killed 46 Syrian civilians today, this morning.

Another commentor:

Heavy fighting has broken out between Suqour al-Sham Brigades and Sultan Murat Division, two different factions within the Turkish-backed Syrian 'opposition

Syrian regime doesn't control this border with Turkey.

It's from opposition fighting each other.

Turks still sponsoring their "freedom fighting rebels" aka Isis along with Israel? morons, why even try to have dialect with snake ass leaders like the one turkey has.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
