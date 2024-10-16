Two mortar shells landed in a mined area in Kilis, Türkiye, near the Syrian border. The Turkish Army responded with MLRS, artillery, and tank fire.

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a terrorist training facility and an ammunition depot in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

and: Violent clashes between Turkish backed groups (Al-Amshat, Al-Hamzat, and Sultan Murad), and between the "Squor Alshamal" and "Jabhat Alsham" on the other hand, in the Hawar Kilis area in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

Syria hitting Idlib right now with Russian jets , which they hit an refugee camp killed 46 Syrian civilians today, this morning.

Heavy fighting has broken out between Suqour al-Sham Brigades and Sultan Murat Division, two different factions within the Turkish-backed Syrian 'opposition

Syrian regime doesn't control this border with Turkey.

It's from opposition fighting each other.

