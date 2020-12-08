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Babies in Hell??!!
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241 views • December 08, 2020
When a baby dies, what happens to its soul? And where are the souls of the millions of children who have been killed in the womb before they took their first breath? Some Christians believe that some or all of those babies go straight to hell...forever. That is the subject of this brief conversation with Steve Gregg, host of The Narrow Path radio talk program.
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