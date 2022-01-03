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RFK Jr: No One Has Ever Complied Their Way Out of Totalitarianism | New Years Statement
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10 views • January 03, 2022
“No One Has Ever Complied Their Way Out of Totalitarianism – This Is the Hill We Need to Die On” – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Releases New Year’s Statement

Robert F. Kennedy is quickly becoming one of the most important voices of our time. He continues to fearlessly call out the tyranny that is ripping apart the fabric of our country.

On Sunday Kennedy released a call to action for 2022.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: I’m going to tell you these three things that you need to remember in this critical day and age.
1.) Once government acquires a power, it never lets it go voluntarily.
2.) Every power that government acquires, using this pandemic as a pretense, it will ultimately abuse to the maximum effect possible. This is a rule that is as certain as gravity.
3.) Nobody has ever complied their way out of totalitarianism. Every time you comply the demands will get greater and greater.

We need to resolve here and now that this is the hill we need to die on. They have come for our jobs, they have come for our transport, now they’re coming for our children. We have an obligation as parents to protect them.
There has been a government in history that has told its people, we are going to demand children sacrifice and take risks to save old people. It’s always the other way around. The old, the mature, the adults, always put themselves at risk to protect their children.
This is an ethical issue. It’s a moral issue. It’s an issue of character for each of us. And its an issue about democracy and public health.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org
Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatesplandemicdo not comply
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