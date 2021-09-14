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Kentucky Nurses Refuse Vaccine - Lawsuit Ahead
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41 views • September 14, 2021
Bowling Green, Kentucky Nurses forced to leave her job for not getting the jab, September 12, 2021. Two Kentucky nurses refused to be vaxxed, were facing termination, and got video of it. They did not quit. They were forced out, and the hospital is playing games. They are refusing to turn in their access cards, GOOD FOR THEM, because if they do, they can be accused of quitting. If they force the hospital to terminate them, they can then prosecute.
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