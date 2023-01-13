YHWH Meditation - 7 Steps to Provision.
- Focus your attention on the letters of the sacred name.
- Relax your mind and let the power of the name enter your spiritual mind.
- Thank YAH for everything in your life, especially His salvation.
- Praise YAH for His love and provision, and increase you faith.
- Seek YAH for what is on your heart, and you will find it blossom.
- Knock on His door of provision and He will open it to abundance.
- Ask YAH to provide it, and with continual expectation , you will have it!.
