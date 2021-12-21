X22 Financial Report Ep. 2657A - In The End China Will Pay, The Economic Stage Has Been Set

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In The End China Will Pay, The Economic Stage Has Been Set
CONTROLLED DEMOLITION
Calif Gov Newsome is making the Supply Chain WORSE.
The lumber prices are now spiking again. Gov Newsom is worsens the supply chain crisis. The [DS]/[CB] are pushing the crisis hard. Trump says that China will have to pay 60 trillion even though they do not have 60 trillion, so what else will they do. They do have gold.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.