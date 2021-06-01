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The Big Lie! Update: Alarm Tripped at Secure Ballot Storage in Georgia - Found Open and Unattended
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3282 views • June 01, 2021
In this "The Big Lie!" Update:
Arizona Senate is Eying An Another Audit of Maricopa County - This Time a recount of every race on the county ballots in 2020. AZ Sen Wendy Rogers says the results from the Maricopa audit could potentially be “legally actionable. Judge Amero postpones Audit of Fulton County, GA after County attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case. Crooked Windham NH auditors tampered with machines during the audit. Alarm goes off at Fulton county Georgia secure facility storing (150k)ballots building found open and unattended.
Don't Miss THIS Episode!
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Pennsylvania CALL TO ACTION:
https://t.me/SidneyPowell/865
https://t.me/GeorgiaAudit
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit
https://t.me/ArizonaAudit
https://t.me/ArizonaConservatives
https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots
https://t.me/AZAuditNews
https://t.me/MichiganAudit
https://t.me/WisconsinAudit
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Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
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Arizona Senate is Eying An Another Audit of Maricopa County - This Time a recount of every race on the county ballots in 2020. AZ Sen Wendy Rogers says the results from the Maricopa audit could potentially be “legally actionable. Judge Amero postpones Audit of Fulton County, GA after County attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case. Crooked Windham NH auditors tampered with machines during the audit. Alarm goes off at Fulton county Georgia secure facility storing (150k)ballots building found open and unattended.
Don't Miss THIS Episode!
-- Telegram channels: --
Pennsylvania CALL TO ACTION:
https://t.me/SidneyPowell/865
https://t.me/GeorgiaAudit
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit
https://t.me/ArizonaAudit
https://t.me/ArizonaConservatives
https://t.me/ArizonaRedRoots
https://t.me/AZAuditNews
https://t.me/MichiganAudit
https://t.me/WisconsinAudit
Sharing is caring.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
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