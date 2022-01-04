© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What are we going to do with this information
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • January 04, 2022
who.int/news/item/27-04-2020-who-timeline---covid-19
archive.ph/LlaEO
pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1
archive.ph/lUcRb
archive.ph/71E2R
web.archive.org/web/20200906005700if_/https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2017/tradeflow/Imports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/382200
Truthertz
qnect.net/view_channel.php?user=Truthertz
Here’s your "Nuke" to use against these psychopaths. The only question is, "what will you do with it?"
NIH Patent for BS 19 test Kits
pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1
WHO Timeline - COVID-19
who.int/news/item/27-04-2020-who-timeline---covid-19
Hundreds of Millions of Covid 19 Test Kits Shipped around the world (tons more amazing info here but pain in the ass pop ups)
humansarefree.com/2020/09/proof-covid-19-planned-new-world-order.html
archive.ph/LlaEO
pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1
archive.ph/lUcRb
archive.ph/71E2R
web.archive.org/web/20200906005700if_/https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2017/tradeflow/Imports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/382200
Truthertz
qnect.net/view_channel.php?user=Truthertz
Here’s your "Nuke" to use against these psychopaths. The only question is, "what will you do with it?"
NIH Patent for BS 19 test Kits
pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/patent/US-2020279585-A1
WHO Timeline - COVID-19
who.int/news/item/27-04-2020-who-timeline---covid-19
Hundreds of Millions of Covid 19 Test Kits Shipped around the world (tons more amazing info here but pain in the ass pop ups)
humansarefree.com/2020/09/proof-covid-19-planned-new-world-order.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.