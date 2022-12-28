Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Our Governments are Lulling Us Into a False Sense of Security and Why Dont They Officially Warn us about Invisible and Silent Weapons which Can Hurt Us From a Distance.
38 views
channel image
Gretta Fahey
Published Yesterday |

I found some of what I read out in this video at the following online link      http://govsponsoredstalking.info/?p=1001


Keywords
internet of thingsremote neural monitoringbrain to brain interfaceinternet of bodiesinternet of brains

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket