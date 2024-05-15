Muckraker Exposes Chinese Illegal Alien Black Market Employment Scheme - A SIMILAR SCHEME WAS LIKELY USED BY LAKEN RILEY'S KILLER





Muckraker has obtained exclusive interviews with Chinese illegal aliens who are fraudulently driving for UberEats and DoorDash.





The illegals rent an account from a legitimate driver and take 85% of the profit. The remaining 15% goes to the account owner.





At the time of Laken Riley's murder, the wife of the murderer, Jose Ibarra, said that he had been driving for Uber Eats and DoorDash. Both Uber and DoorDash denied ever employing Ibarra. This means that he was likely driving under another person's account in a similar manner to the Chinese illegals we interviewed.





The public safety risks here are astounding. This broken system could allow criminals like Jose Ibarra to gain close access to the homes of thousands of Americans.





Furthermore, these illegals told us that they live in fear of CCP retribution in the United States. Chinese illegals who are illegitimately working on these platforms could be coerced to engage in espionage activities, including spying on people or neighborhoods during deliveries or even bugging homes.





@MarshaBlackburn, @SenatorBraun, and @TedBuddNC, have sent letters to Uber Eats and DoorDash demanding answers.





We hope this report will help their investigation.













https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1790536887343481060