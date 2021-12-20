THE REALITY: Colds and Flu or ANY so-called "virus" is just DETOX 72777 575757

I wrote the recent article over on my Odysee channel on what causes a cold and flu; most of the information in that article is the accumulation of reading many many books from the early 1800's to current and reviewing hundreds of hours of scientific research lectures and talks by dozens of different doctors and scientists. I was delighted when someone commented sending me this link with Amandha Vollmer saying the same and much more.



There is a lot of good info here. I haven't personally verified or tested all of the things that she talks about, but I am actively researching a few of them already. I'll let you know what I find out if anything. Personally, I don't mind trying new things - and whatever works, I catalog it and keep and use when needed, and whatever doesn't work, I simply discard. It's not rocket science; in fact, "rocket science" isn't even rocket science once you look into it - "they" simply want you to believe things like that.



A caveat that I need to add every now and again is: I do not necessarily agree with or endorse all the philosophical/religious beliefs of ANYONE whom I upload. I put them out there because I happen to know that some of what they say from a scientific viewpoint can be verified and is important to know because most the mainstream narrative that we were force-fed during our indoctrination(education) is demonstrably false and needs corrected. These videos are for informational purposes only. If you have specific questions about what my exact view is on any one specific topic then please ask and I'll tell you.



72777 575757