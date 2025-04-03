Make America Wealthy Again

Happy Liberation Day!

* According to White House senior counselor Peter Navarro, this trade war is not a negotiation.

* We are in a national emergency — with chronic, massive trade deficits brought about by higher tariffs that take our jobs and factories.

* The non-tariff barriers we’re facing in global trade are worse.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (2 April 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6370952191112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1907598501229330526