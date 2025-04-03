Make America Wealthy Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Liberation Day!
* According to White House senior counselor Peter Navarro, this trade war is not a negotiation.
* We are in a national emergency — with chronic, massive trade deficits brought about by higher tariffs that take our jobs and factories.
* The non-tariff barriers we’re facing in global trade are worse.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (2 April 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6370952191112