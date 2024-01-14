The Consequences of Condemnation (Rom. 1:18-23) Bible Believing Bible Studies

On Today's Bible Believing Bible Studies, Bro. Robert teaches on the book of Romans, looking at
1:24-32. This deals with the consequences of the condemnation.
Intro/outro---"Face To Face" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission.
Bible Believing Bible Studies are held on the "KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies group on Discord of Bro. Robert Reynolds, every Sunday morning at 9am Philippines time.
