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The 'Stentrode Brain Computer Interface' Funded by DARPA.. [07.05.2022]
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113 views • May 08, 2022
- I wonder what else could this be used for?
Research: Stentrode Brain Computer Interface Funded by DARPA..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Stentrode+Brain+Computer+Interface&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Stentrode+Brain+Computer+Interface+Funded+by+DARPA..&;t=h_&ia=web
Transhumanism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=transhumanism&;t=h_&ia=web
Nicholson1968's DoUSeeWhateyec https://www.nicholson1968.com/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nicholson1968++DoUSeeWhateyec&;t=h_&ia=web
255 views May 7, 2022
Sheep Farm Studios
12.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E_ER5-VFzvI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
Research: Stentrode Brain Computer Interface Funded by DARPA..
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Stentrode+Brain+Computer+Interface&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Stentrode+Brain+Computer+Interface+Funded+by+DARPA..&;t=h_&ia=web
Transhumanism: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=transhumanism&;t=h_&ia=web
Nicholson1968's DoUSeeWhateyec https://www.nicholson1968.com/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nicholson1968++DoUSeeWhateyec&;t=h_&ia=web
255 views May 7, 2022
Sheep Farm Studios
12.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E_ER5-VFzvI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
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