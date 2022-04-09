MTG puts the Biden Crime Family on blast for their biolab connections in Ukraine:

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“They’ve had all kinds of business deals in Ukraine - and now we know even with biolabs in Ukraine and we need to know what other countries… How much federal dollars went to Hunter Biden’s biolab, Metabiota?…
We know that Metabiota was doing contracts with a company called Black & Veatch and Black & Veatch was under federal contract with the DOD building these biolabs in Ukraine.” 👀