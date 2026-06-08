RT News - June 8 2026 2PM GMT

June 8, 2026

rt.com









The IDF reportedly strikes southern Lebanon just hours after Iran announces the end of its military operation against Israel. It comes as Tehran and West Jerusalem exchange heavy fire for the first time in months with Iran vowing a tougher response if IDF aggression in Lebanon persists. With Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party securing less than 50 percent of the vote in parliamentary elections - meaning a crucial majority has not been achieved - opposition parties and monitors cry foul over violations at polling stations and state the result is in question. North Korea welcomes Chinese leader Xi Jinping after a seven year lapse - a nod to how the two nations are aligning their histories and political goals today.





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