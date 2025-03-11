BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💔Sadly: Alex Jones reveals Jamie White his top reporter was murdered in Austin after he left INFOWARS last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
2
229 views • 1 month ago

Alex Jones reveals his top reporter Jamie White was murdered outside of his home (apartment) in Austin, Texas last night.

Jones says his staff became worried when White didn't show up to the office this morning.

"There are a lot of really cool people that have worked at Infowars over the years, and one of the most amazing people was Jamie White."

"Jamie was m*rdered last night outside of his home just a few miles away from our studios..."

"We sent some people over this morning when he didn't answer the phone because he's always here early, loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom."

"He passed away at the hospital very soon after they got him there."

"Jamie was our best writer..."

https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1899235723083157614

https://www.infowars.com/posts/we-are-deeply-saddened-to-inform-you-that-infowars-reporter-jamie-white-was-brutally-murdered-around-midnight-sunday-night

This video and description at 'Question Everything': 

https://rumble.com/v6qg6p8-alex-jones-reveals-his-top-reporter-jamie-white-was-mrdered-outside-of-his-.html

