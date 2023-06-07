Joe Oltmann names the J!

Conservative Daily Joe Oltmann talks about how we're heading into an
election in 2024 where if we don't get rid of the machines and take a
stand make unlikely alliances like muslims and christians. He does not
think that the jewish community will help because they are largely
aligned with a REALLY bad direction.... just bad.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.