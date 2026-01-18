BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trace Fury - "See For Yourself" - Box Demos - [Jazz Rock]
Spank Me Tender
Spank Me Tender
41 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 21 hours ago

Trace Fury is a Philadelphia, PA band that result in a head-spinning array of styles that embraces jazz, classical, pop, rock and even trip-hop, filtering everything through an otherworldly conduit of dramatic piano and plaintive sax. The overall effect comes across like a mixture of Portishead, Morphine, Dead Can Dance and, at times, mid-period Talk Talk.


The two frontwomen possess astonishing voices, recalling everyone from Kate Bush and Sarah McLachlan to Björk, although probably Trace Fury’s most frequent comparison will be with the queen of piano-driven confessional rock, Tori Amos.

Download the music here: https://tracefury.bandcamp.com/


Chrissie Loftus - vocals/piano

Nina Muto - vocals/piano

Mark Gallagher - sax

Dave Kasper - bass

Matt Buckley - drums

Keywords
musicrockmusic videoindie musicindie rockjazzalt rockalternative rockprogressive rockprog rockjazz rocktrace furybox demossee for yourself
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Pure Human: Reclaiming humanity in an age of artificial control

Ramon Tomey
U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

Zoey Sky
Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Jacob Thomas
U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

Laura Harris
Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Australia blocks 5 million underage social media accounts in landmark crackdown

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy