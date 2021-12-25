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Angels tell us a "Parable of the Birth of Jesus"
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23 views • December 25, 2021
"Hark, the Herald!" angels sing. Spiritual messengers of God, Aka, tell parables, as they seek to prepare a way in our hearts for the coming of the Messiah.
As the stars deepened with the holy presence of countless angels gathering above Ray's home, December 16, 1983, spiritual messengers sent from God entered and told this beautiful parable:
"Glory be the name of the children of God; glory be the name of the Lord, thy God, forever and ever. And we shall say to you this parable and in this manner.
"For in the time that it had come forth for the birth of the one known as Jesus of Nazara – and among the shepherds there did appear angels, and the angels announced unto them of the coming, therefore, and the birth of this one, they rushed forth unto their families, and they did bring their families with them as they went forth unto the town of Bethlehem.
"And one of the shepherd’s son, who had heard the stories of the time when the Messiah would come, he had gone to the church reluctantly on the Sabbath. And he had heard the words that were spoken. He had sung the songs of Solomon. Yet he thought unto himself, 'I go, therefore, to see a savior, and I am not fit. I have no gift to give them. I have but one lamb. And the one lamb has been an orphan. And this mighty Messiah, though it be born in a manger, might not accept my gift.' But he decided to take it with him anyway. And when he arrived there he saw the Magis waiting, the kings, wise men, in their rich attire. Even their servants were dressed better than he, and even they had gifts that far was better than what he had.
"Yet, as it was written, so it would be, that the Jewish people would be the first to witness the birth of the child. And so the shepherds went forth in, and knelt there to give their thanks and bring their gifts.
"Joseph walked to the boy and put his hand on his shoulder, and said unto him, 'What a fine gift you have brought my son. It is my sincere hope that my son shall grow to be like you.'
"The boy was astounded. 'How could this be so? How could such words be spoken? Why would he wish the Messiah would be as he?' For he knew his downfalls. He knew the things that he was and the things that he wasn’t.
"As he walked outside, then the great kings walked up to him and said, 'What does he look like; tell us?' And he looked at them. Here were great kings of other lands asking him, a shepherd boy.
"And he said unto them, 'For there is no greater sight than that that you shall behold.' And sudden he could not understand why he was speaking in the terms which he was speaking in.
"As the kings came forth, the shepherds had all filed out. And Joseph walked out among them, and went to his father. And he said unto his father, 'The Lord, God, has made it known that we must flee this land and go unto the land of Egypt. Would it be possible that your son could travel with us, and tend our flock, such as it has become, and be the companion of my son?'
"The shepherd boy’s father looked unto Joseph, and said, 'Yes, take my son, for he is the greatest treasure I have.' The boy was overwhelmed, for he was the greatest treasure his father owned? Such great compliments.
"And then as the kings came forth outside, the light of the star looked mighty. And the angels’ voices would sing joy to the Earth on high. And Gabriel said unto them, 'For you have given the greatest gifts of all.' The lad was bedazzled. Light shone in the sky like he had never seen before. Every star had its own color.
"As the party made ready the next morning to leave, and him with it, it would be many years before he returned back into his father’s house with all the stories of all the lands that they had visited. And he would spend the rest of his life tending the flock, that the one known as Jesus of Nazara, as he had grown had shown him, but with a flock of men. He was glad that Jesus never chose him as a disciple. And Jesus knew that he did not wish to be chosen, that his greatest joy came from that of the tasks that he did well.
"The story we have told you is a common story, a story that you could take in texts from any book. It has neither new wisdom nor old wisdom. But it has wisdom that is for the day and the time in which you live. As you near the season and celebrate the birth of the one known as Jesus of Nazara, remember, sometimes it is greater to receive than to give, and sometimes it is greater to give than receive. It is also not the greatest gift of worldly goods that can be given, but the friendship from one person to another. The greatest gift that can be given was the gift that was brought from the Lord, God, unto you upon that night of nights, and it was the gift of love and the sharing that the Lord wished to do with you, because He knew that you were of His kind, of His likeness."
Read many parables the angels tell at https://tinyurl.com/yd3lyuv4
Join with the angels in the Association they asked us to form – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
As the stars deepened with the holy presence of countless angels gathering above Ray's home, December 16, 1983, spiritual messengers sent from God entered and told this beautiful parable:
"Glory be the name of the children of God; glory be the name of the Lord, thy God, forever and ever. And we shall say to you this parable and in this manner.
"For in the time that it had come forth for the birth of the one known as Jesus of Nazara – and among the shepherds there did appear angels, and the angels announced unto them of the coming, therefore, and the birth of this one, they rushed forth unto their families, and they did bring their families with them as they went forth unto the town of Bethlehem.
"And one of the shepherd’s son, who had heard the stories of the time when the Messiah would come, he had gone to the church reluctantly on the Sabbath. And he had heard the words that were spoken. He had sung the songs of Solomon. Yet he thought unto himself, 'I go, therefore, to see a savior, and I am not fit. I have no gift to give them. I have but one lamb. And the one lamb has been an orphan. And this mighty Messiah, though it be born in a manger, might not accept my gift.' But he decided to take it with him anyway. And when he arrived there he saw the Magis waiting, the kings, wise men, in their rich attire. Even their servants were dressed better than he, and even they had gifts that far was better than what he had.
"Yet, as it was written, so it would be, that the Jewish people would be the first to witness the birth of the child. And so the shepherds went forth in, and knelt there to give their thanks and bring their gifts.
"Joseph walked to the boy and put his hand on his shoulder, and said unto him, 'What a fine gift you have brought my son. It is my sincere hope that my son shall grow to be like you.'
"The boy was astounded. 'How could this be so? How could such words be spoken? Why would he wish the Messiah would be as he?' For he knew his downfalls. He knew the things that he was and the things that he wasn’t.
"As he walked outside, then the great kings walked up to him and said, 'What does he look like; tell us?' And he looked at them. Here were great kings of other lands asking him, a shepherd boy.
"And he said unto them, 'For there is no greater sight than that that you shall behold.' And sudden he could not understand why he was speaking in the terms which he was speaking in.
"As the kings came forth, the shepherds had all filed out. And Joseph walked out among them, and went to his father. And he said unto his father, 'The Lord, God, has made it known that we must flee this land and go unto the land of Egypt. Would it be possible that your son could travel with us, and tend our flock, such as it has become, and be the companion of my son?'
"The shepherd boy’s father looked unto Joseph, and said, 'Yes, take my son, for he is the greatest treasure I have.' The boy was overwhelmed, for he was the greatest treasure his father owned? Such great compliments.
"And then as the kings came forth outside, the light of the star looked mighty. And the angels’ voices would sing joy to the Earth on high. And Gabriel said unto them, 'For you have given the greatest gifts of all.' The lad was bedazzled. Light shone in the sky like he had never seen before. Every star had its own color.
"As the party made ready the next morning to leave, and him with it, it would be many years before he returned back into his father’s house with all the stories of all the lands that they had visited. And he would spend the rest of his life tending the flock, that the one known as Jesus of Nazara, as he had grown had shown him, but with a flock of men. He was glad that Jesus never chose him as a disciple. And Jesus knew that he did not wish to be chosen, that his greatest joy came from that of the tasks that he did well.
"The story we have told you is a common story, a story that you could take in texts from any book. It has neither new wisdom nor old wisdom. But it has wisdom that is for the day and the time in which you live. As you near the season and celebrate the birth of the one known as Jesus of Nazara, remember, sometimes it is greater to receive than to give, and sometimes it is greater to give than receive. It is also not the greatest gift of worldly goods that can be given, but the friendship from one person to another. The greatest gift that can be given was the gift that was brought from the Lord, God, unto you upon that night of nights, and it was the gift of love and the sharing that the Lord wished to do with you, because He knew that you were of His kind, of His likeness."
Read many parables the angels tell at https://tinyurl.com/yd3lyuv4
Join with the angels in the Association they asked us to form – https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
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