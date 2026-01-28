The Mark of the Beast and Transhumanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are the last generation of humans that will have the ability to be redeemed by the blood of Christ. In the days of Noah the devil corrupted all flesh: men, women and children. The process is being repeated now using science and technology. Humans are humans and robots are robots.
