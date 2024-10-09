THE 2024 60 MINUTES ⚢ KNEEPADS INTERVIEW [HISTORICAL ARCHIVE]

WAS IT LIVE...OR WAS IT MEMOREX?





In Kneepads' case, it was BOTH





Yesterday evening, perusing Twitter | X, VfB came up on the video posted by Dom Lucre, KNEEPADS WAS CAUGHT ☭ HIDING HER 60 MINUTES INTERVIEW - looked interesting, so set it up to be the morning video...and then VfB watched it 🫣





HO LEE FUK 🫠





When deepfakes first came up on the scene, VfB totally caught on as to its potential to be weaponize...and as fate would have it, there was an up-and-coming guy by the handle of FLOOD who had become quite adept with producing such content; the rest is clearly evident 🌊





He's now celebrating his 400th shoah, with Dave Gahary on his Big Brain series: 🧠





https://odysee.com/TheFlood-100924-0400:21ed49c6f14e0bd502f5b3c6213b85692a484c00





https://ftjmedia.com/live/0/FLOOD/ls/220





For those having trouble getting around the Washington Times paywall, here's ya boy Flood's world premiere smear. Happy 400. o/

https://drive.proton.me/urls/NC47835570#iiCYAhk9ovG4





Dom asks a very pertinent question near the end: how many other times has this been performed?





Jamie Dlux taught VfB the concept of 'dupers' delight', in which the dupers cannot contain their glee at getting away with falsehoods, and smile at inappropriate moments [best example of this is Robbie Parker of the Sandy Hook psyop]





For some reason, Kneepads' most well-known attributes was missing during this performance: the incessant hyena cackling





THERE IS NOTHING THAT ESCAPES THE NOTICE OF WEAPONIZED AUTISTS





Watch as Vice President Kamala Harris discusses the economy, immigration, the ongoing war in the Mideast, and the differences between herself and former President Trump during a 2024 election interview.





#news #election2024 #politics





VfB did NOT fail to notice this:





CBS, VfB would pre-advise you NOT to screw around, and instead try coming up with a plausible explanation for this tomfoolery 🤡





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJys7OVH24E