Gold and Silver - A Must Watch!
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2375 followers
2
260 views • 1 day ago

February 12th, 2026 Live Stream

The Asian Guy on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@TheAsianGuy-k9h)


This wasn't a crash, the wealth transfer just activated.


Please share this and ALL of Christopher James live streams which educate mankind simply and powerfully on not only to stop this evil but provide a massive global solution that will restore the rule of law... not legal and see justice done.


LEARN WHO YOU ARE ONLY FOUND AT WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM

ONCE YOU ARE AWARE OF THESE CORE FOUNDATIONAL TRUTHS

WE THE PEOPLE CAN AND WILL STOP ALL THESE EVIL SATANIC BASTARDS!


Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3


God Speed and God Bless

goldsilverfiat
