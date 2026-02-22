Gold and Silver - A Must Watch!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
February 12th, 2026 Live Stream
The Asian Guy on Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@TheAsianGuy-k9h)
This wasn't a crash, the wealth transfer just activated.
Please share this and ALL of Christopher James live streams which educate mankind simply and powerfully on not only to stop this evil but provide a massive global solution that will restore the rule of law... not legal and see justice done.
LEARN WHO YOU ARE ONLY FOUND AT WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM
ONCE YOU ARE AWARE OF THESE CORE FOUNDATIONAL TRUTHS
WE THE PEOPLE CAN AND WILL STOP ALL THESE EVIL SATANIC BASTARDS!
Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!
To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc
Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU
MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-
masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html
MasterPeace MAC address evidence
PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf
Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.
https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/
Member Code AWC2500CAN
FLFE links:
Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/
Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/
Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/
Alternate platforms...
YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3
God Speed and God Bless