Donald Trump announced that he is reducing the previously imposed tariffs on China by 10% following the meeting with Xi Jinping.

More info on previous Trump video with Xi.

Adding:

Trump posted about his meeting with Xi

I had a truly great meeting with President Xi of China. There is enormous respect between our two Countries, and that will only be enhanced with what just took place. We agreed on many things, with others, even of high importance, being very close to resolved. I was extremely honored by the fact that President Xi authorized China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products. Our Farmers will be very happy! In fact, as I said once before during my first Administration, Farmers should immediately go out and buy more land and larger tractors. I would like to thank President Xi for this! Additionally, China has agreed to continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely. Very significantly, China has strongly stated that they will work diligently with us to stop the flow of Fentanyl into our Country. They will help us end the Fentanyl Crisis. China also agreed that they will begin the process of purchasing American Energy. In fact, a very large scale transaction may take place concerning the purchase of Oil and Gas from the Great State of Alaska. Chris Wright, Doug Burgum, and our respective Energy teams will be meeting to see if such an Energy Deal can be worked out. The agreements reached today will deliver Prosperity and Security to millions of Americans. After this Historic trip to Asia, I am now heading back to Washington, D.C. I want to thank the Great Countries of Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea for being so generous, gracious, and hospitable — Also, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, who were at the Dinner last night hosted by His Excellency Lee Jae Myung. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are being brought into our Country because of them. Our Nation is Strong, Respected, and Admired Again and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!

Adding:

Xi Jinping made a series of statements following the meeting with Trump. The main points:

➡️Trade and economic ties should remain the driving force of China-US relations, not a stumbling block.

➡️China and the US should maintain interaction at all levels and through all channels to improve mutual understanding.

➡️China and the US can work together to achieve more significant goals for the benefit of the whole world.

➡️China will host the APEC summit in 2026, and the US will host the G20; the parties should support each other and strive for positive outcomes of both summits.

➡️China and the US should properly cooperate on the international and regional stage.

🐻 Doesn't sound like an amazing meeting