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New Jersey gym that battled Gov Murphy's closure edict faces $1.2MM in fines
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61 views • December 18, 2020
DAHBOO7, December 15, 2020
A pair of New Jersey gym owners who have repeatedly defied the "tyrannical" edicts of Garden State Gov. Phil Murphy, who closed gyms as part of the state's COVID-inspired restrictions, told Fox that they have racked up more than $1.2MM in fines for refusing to adhere to the state's COVID-19-related restrictions.
The co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, who have appeared in the past on air with Tucker Carlson and others on Fox as libertarians and conservatives opposed to the strict lockdowns rallied to their cause, said that the state and the governor have "thrown everything he possibly could to shut us down."-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nj-gym-battled-gov-murphys-closure-edict-faces-12mm-fines
May 13 https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-jersey-gym-reopening-enough-is-enough
July 27 https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-jersey-gym-owner-not-afraid-tyrants
August 12 https://www.foxnews.com/us/new-jersey-gym-owners-license-revoked
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A pair of New Jersey gym owners who have repeatedly defied the "tyrannical" edicts of Garden State Gov. Phil Murphy, who closed gyms as part of the state's COVID-inspired restrictions, told Fox that they have racked up more than $1.2MM in fines for refusing to adhere to the state's COVID-19-related restrictions.
The co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, who have appeared in the past on air with Tucker Carlson and others on Fox as libertarians and conservatives opposed to the strict lockdowns rallied to their cause, said that the state and the governor have "thrown everything he possibly could to shut us down."-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nj-gym-battled-gov-murphys-closure-edict-faces-12mm-fines
May 13 https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-jersey-gym-reopening-enough-is-enough
July 27 https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-jersey-gym-owner-not-afraid-tyrants
August 12 https://www.foxnews.com/us/new-jersey-gym-owners-license-revoked
Your support of independent media is appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
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