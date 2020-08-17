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ShadowGate - The Video They Don't Want You To See
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13 views • August 17, 2020
This is a documentary video by Millie Weaver an independent journalist. At the time of this upload Millie Weaver sits in a jail cell after being arrested with her husband and brother while they were uploading this video.
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