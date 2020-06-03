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'If the pubs open, I'll go tomorrow' | Peter Hitchens coronavirus interview 2020 (MIRRORED)
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14 views • June 03, 2020
'If the pubs open, I'll go tomorrow' | Peter Hitchens coronavirus interview 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel PoliticsJOE at:-
https://youtu.be/7D3fGW1Awq4
Peter Hitchens is an author and columnist for the Mail on Sunday.
He argues against coronavirus lockdown as mandated by the government, suggesting it is disproportionate.
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News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel PoliticsJOE at:-
https://youtu.be/7D3fGW1Awq4
Peter Hitchens is an author and columnist for the Mail on Sunday.
He argues against coronavirus lockdown as mandated by the government, suggesting it is disproportionate.
Follow our brand new Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/PoliticsJOE
Follow PoliticsJOE on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK
Subscribe for more videos:
https://www.youtube.com/PoliticsJOE?s...
Want more from JOE? See our other channel:
https://www.youtube.com/joecoukvideos
Category
News and Politics
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