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'ABC forgets' documentary which ‘absolutely skewers the renewable energy industry’
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71 views • April 28, 2021
DOCUMENTARY EXPOSES CLIMATE HYPOCRACY
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fQZfFy9cFs
A new documentary produced by the “far green left” has in fact put the argument forward “that renewable energy is not clean, not green and not practical,” according to Sky News host Chris Kenny.
Sky News Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fQZfFy9cFs
A new documentary produced by the “far green left” has in fact put the argument forward “that renewable energy is not clean, not green and not practical,” according to Sky News host Chris Kenny.
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