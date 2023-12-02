The Lawsuit That's Advancing To Bring Justice To Everyone Involved In The Plandemic

In this episode, we welcome back Dr. Henry Ealy, along with several men who are aiding in a major lawsuit that seeks to hold every person involved in the plandemic accountable. Judge Paul Nally, Journalist Brain O'Shea, Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum and VaersAware.com's Albert Benavides join me in this informative interview about how they are proceeding forward in bringing justice on the heads of the guilty parties of the plandemic.
