BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fix The Debt Crisis?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
954 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • 2 days ago

Gold, Crypto, The Debt Crisis & How To Survive When The U.S. Needs A Bail-Out

* The U.S. government is nearly $40T in debt.

* That fact pretty much guarantees exciting times ahead.

* Coleman Church, Chief Executive Officer at Liquidity.io, on what comes next.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 December 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-coleman-church

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2004613184741839078

Keywords
cryptocurrencytucker carlsonfederal reserveartificial intelligencedonald trumpgoldcryptothe fedstock marketukrainedeficitbanksinvestmentbailoutimf2008 financial crisisdeflationglobal reserve currencyesgdebt crisisrussian reservesfinancial dominancebail-outcoleman churchdebt trading
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
Nvidia strengthens AI dominance with strategic Groq talent acquisition and licensing deal

Nvidia strengthens AI dominance with strategic Groq talent acquisition and licensing deal

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Africa&#8217;s gold, China&#8217;s system: The quiet plot that&#8217;s unraveling American financial dominance

Africa’s gold, China’s system: The quiet plot that’s unraveling American financial dominance

Willow Tohi
Silver demand surges with Samsung’s battery breakthrough while gold hits record highs amid IRA scam warnings

Silver demand surges with Samsung’s battery breakthrough while gold hits record highs amid IRA scam warnings

Finn Heartley
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy