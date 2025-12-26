Fix The Debt Crisis?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gold, Crypto, The Debt Crisis & How To Survive When The U.S. Needs A Bail-Out
* The U.S. government is nearly $40T in debt.
* That fact pretty much guarantees exciting times ahead.
* Coleman Church, Chief Executive Officer at Liquidity.io, on what comes next.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 December 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-coleman-church