Fix The Debt Crisis?

Gold, Crypto, The Debt Crisis & How To Survive When The U.S. Needs A Bail-Out

* The U.S. government is nearly $40T in debt.

* That fact pretty much guarantees exciting times ahead.

* Coleman Church, Chief Executive Officer at Liquidity.io, on what comes next.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 December 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-coleman-church

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2004613184741839078