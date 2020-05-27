World of Hot Water Ep 3 ~ Trudging Past the Weaponized Wx Gatekeepers, directed DIRECTLY to TESLA

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After both TS Gordon and Hurricane Florence proved ONCE AGAIN to be definitively weaponized, we dive into the world of Gatekeepers who have worked HARD to keep this weaponized doppler in our midst a secret from us and EXPOSE a key one before diving into some doppler history and commence our investigation into the weather patterns of the last century studying first hurricanes then tornadoes, before being LED DIRECTLY to Tesla, where the retelling of the last century's hundred years of history begins. BUCKLE UP!